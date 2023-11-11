4 reasons why Tony Khan is 'The Devil'

Tony Khan's booking has been under fire for most of 2023 by many fans online, and it seems like he simply can't catch a break. MJF's storyline with Adam Cole has however been consistently praised by fans and veterans of the industry. In Cole's absence, Friedman has been terrorized by a man wearing his Devil mask, but who could it be?

Fans recently took to X to give their craziest pitches for who The Devil could be, and some users have suggested that it's been Tony Khan all along. While this might seem like an outlandish and probably worst-case scenario, here are four reasons why this could work.

#4 Tony Khan has had enough of MJF and his 2024 Bidding War

MJF has been threatening to jump to WWE for the past few years and has promised that 2024 - when his contract ends - will be the year the promotions fight for his contract. Friedman's outburst during his own "pipe-bomb" promo last year left many to believe that he'd be on his way out. Surprisingly, he returned during 2022's AEW All Out, and quickly captured the World Championship.

Expand Tweet

While many may believe that things have been sorted, perhaps there is still some bad blood. Tony Khan could be utilizing the mask to teach MJF a lesson and make sure that the star becomes totally demoralized. In an astounding heel move, Khan could teach Friedman that he is "nothing" without All Elite Wrestling.

#3 Having AEW as an enemy will make MJF the biggest babyface ever

Last year, MJF was one of the most hated stars on the AEW roster, and even after becoming World Champion, he was routinely booed by fans. However, since his pairing with Adam Cole, he's seemingly turned over a new leaf. While his babyface turn was initially subtle, he's since become a reluctant hero to many All Elite Wrestling fans.

Expand Tweet

However, in order to reach a Stone Cold Steve Austin babyface level, he might have to go against the establishment. With Tony Khan as an on-screen authority heel character who won't hesitate to stoop to manipulation, this could allow MJF to become a bigger babyface than any star on the AEW roster.

#2 Tony Khan is tired of all the online criticism

As mentioned earlier, Khan is often the subject of online ridicule, especially when AEW Dynamite ratings are released weekly. Unfortunately, many accounts end up mentioning him in various comments, which could have taken a toll on his mental health. Additionally, his sudden outbursts on social media have been seen as failing to keep a grip on his sanity.

Expand Tweet

If Khan ends up being the one behind the mask, this could be his way of finally proving that he can not only shock the industry but also portray a compelling character. The only thing that could get a better reaction other than this would be if CM Punk had been The Devil all along and never left AEW.

#1 Tony Khan would have a chance to prove that he's better than Vince McMahon

As the first person to take on Vince McMahon in years, Tony Khan has cultivated a promotion that is considered the official opposition to WWE. However, he's notably taken many cues from McMahon over the years, and perhaps The Devil gimmick has been his version of Vince being the true leader of the Ministry of Darkness.

Expand Tweet

While the "Higher Power" reveal has become a controversial storyline over the years, especially because it seemed to diminish The Undertaker, it's a memorable angle. While he might catch flak for playing out this similar story in AEW, Tony Khan could be a part of one of the most memorable angles in his promotion's history.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here