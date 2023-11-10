"I’m just gonna turn the TV off" - Fans take to X to give their worst takes on who The Devil could be in AEW: Including Tony Khan

One of the biggest mysteries in AEW right now is the identity of the person wearing MJF's Devil mask. Fan speculation on who it could be has been running wild, with theories suggesting CM Punk, but could it be Tony Khan after all?

MJF first sported the mask back in AEW All Out 2022, when he returned after a lengthy absence. Since then, he's occasionally worn the mask during high-profile entrances. However, the mask was allegedly stolen, and since then, the thief has been wearing it while attacking anyone associated with MJF, friend or foe.

X-user @RealJackCassidy recently took to social media to ask his followers what their worst-case scenario for The Devil's identity would be. The original post suggested that Tony Khan could himself be the culprit, while many of the comments had their own crazy takes. Some simply reacted to the Khan theory, while others proposed new names, such as former AEW star Marko Stunt.

Could any of these terrible options for The Devil come true?

Not too long ago, some fans were also under the impression that the person behind The Devil mask had been Britt Baker all along. At this rate, it seems like fans will continue to make crazier assumptions until the big reveal.

Adam Cole reached out to MJF recently amidst all his troubles in AEW

Most of Friedman's issues began shortly after Cole sustained his injury, and without his unlikely friend, it seems like everyone is going after the World Champion.

In a recent post, Adam Cole showed some sympathy for MJF, who is currently facing opposition from every end, especially after The Acclaimed were also attacked by The Devil.

"Max, It kills me that I can’t be there by your side. But I have no doubt in my mind you will rise to the occasion. It’s just what we do. Don’t ever for a second doubt how godd*mn great you are. You got this brochacho. 🙏 @The_MJF #AEWDynamite," he said.

Is Cole's support simply a ruse?

Interestingly, many still believe that The Devil has been Adam Cole all along, who is simply playing mind games with The Salt of The Earth.

