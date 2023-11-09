"Max, It kills me that I can't be there by your side" - AEW star pens heart-wrenching message to MJF

MJF has been in the news for a while now. Better Than You is the current AEW World Champion. He has been defending the title against the best of the roster. One All Elite star, who is closely connected to MJF's reign, has posted a heartwarming post praising and supporting The Salt of the Earth.

That wrestler is Adam Cole, who is out of action owing to an injury. The Panama City Playboy suffered a concussion during his four-way match with Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door 2022 and was out of action.

He posted on X, and while praising Friedman, he also showed confidence in him.

"Max, It kills me that I can’t be there by your side. But I have no doubt in my mind you will rise to the occasion. It’s just what we do. Don’t ever for a second doubt how godd*mn great you are. You got this brochacho. 🙏 @The_MJF #AEWDynamite," he said.

The post shows that the two aren't just tag team partners in ROH, as Cole respects MJF as a professional.

MJF has defended his AEW World Championship against the best

MJF defended his AEW World Championship against Daniel Garcia in a thrilling match on the November 8 episode of Dynamite.

The Dragon Slayer challenged The Salt of the Earth after he won a match on Rampage. Before that, Bay Bay had defended his title in an intense and action-packed match against Kenny Omega on an episode of Collision.

While MJF won the match, it doesn't seem the feud will end soon. After some crackling promos and high-octane matches, Friedman tried to compliment Garcia. However, Red Death walked off the ring with Matt Mennard and Angelo Parker.

