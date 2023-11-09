MJF beats 25-year-old star to retain his AEW World Championship on Dynamite

Just under two weeks since his previous title defense against Kenny Omega, MJF put his title on the line against ex-JAS member Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite tonight.

This match was made official following Garcia's challenge to the champion after his win on AEW Rampage just last week.

To begin Dynamite, the Devil of AEW, and the Red Death got face to face one final time before their match. The champion mentioned that he accepted the challenge because he believed in Garcia, and he questioned which version would he get in the ring, the sports entertainer, or the professional wrestler.

The former ROH Pure Champion did all he could, pulling off some great moves, while keeping his entertaining character, but he fell short when MJF locked in his Salt of the Earth lock for another successful title defense, and to lock in his spot for Full Gear.

After the match, Friedman attempted a show of sportsmanship, and it seemed as if DG was about to oblige, but his friends Matt Mennard and Angelo Parker stopped him, and the three simply walked out of the ring.

MJF took another name off his list of challengers, and this now puts him one step closer to the clash against Jay White at Full Gear.

