32-year-old female star is actually The Devil? Fans lose it after AEW drops a massive hint

A masked entity and his thugs recently ran rampant backstage at AEW. The masked Devil brutally assaulted Jay White, and the wrestling world is still talking about who the entity could be.

There have been rumors that the person behind the mask is actually MJF. That's after some keen social media users saw a similar mask hanging on the wall during The Salt of the Earth's promo. There's a new rumor going around that the masked person is actually Dr. Britt Baker. D.M.D. who was recently featured in an AEW promotional video with the Doja Cat song 'Paint the Town Red' playing in the background.

That thread started off when Baker made the 'devil horns' sign with the lyrics 'She's the devil' in the AEW video. The social media post caught the attention of users, but not everyone was convinced:

Fans took a minute to talk about Britt Baker being the Masked Entity

Britt Baker signed up with Tony Khan's company in 2019 and has been a dominant force on the roster since then. She was the company's first contracted female wrestler. She was also part of the 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where she reached the finals.

MJF - Kenny Omega match on AEW Collision had shocking views

The previous Collision episode's viewership left a lot to be desired. The main event of the show was Kenny Omega take on MJF. Even though their match was a guaranteed entertainer, the views didn't do anything exciting.

Viewership for AEW programming has been a problem for a while now. Tony Khan's company had to face defeat in the Tuesday Night Ratings war in October. The masked entity running amok is not a fresh piece of content but could do well if done thoughtfully.

Traditionally, masked entity angles have finally ended with an unmasking match. Such a match could do something positive for the promotion's ratings. It remains to be seen what Khan and his team do with this material.

What do you think is the person behind the mask? Sound it out in the comments section.

