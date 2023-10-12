After losing Tuesday Night War, Tony Khan to deal a serious blow to WWE by signing the hottest free agent? Exploring the possibility   

WWE NXT clobbered AEW Dynamite in Tuesday Night Ratings War this week.

After receiving unfavorable results, some fans on Twitter poked fun at Tony Khan, resulting in the head honcho taking subtle jibes at Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon.

It's blatant that losing Tuesday Night War was a hard pill to swallow for AEW's faithful, and WWE left no stone unturned to win the battle of ratings.

But can Tony Khan kill the buzz surrounding NXT's triumphant night by bringing in a megastar like Goldberg?

Da Man hasn't been seen in a wrestling capacity since parting ways with WWE last year. However, he has been linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling for quite some time now. Tony Khan has even admitted that he has held talks with the former Universal Champion.

But no such deal has come to fruition yet. It's no secret that Goldberg has been eyeing a retirement match since failing to usurp Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

The Myth even revealed that Vince McMahon promised him a final swansong before his contract expired. With Goldberg continuing his hunt for his last hurrah, Tony Khan could jump the queue and offer WWE Hall of Famer one final run in AEW.

Goldberg could face someone of similar stature - Wardlow. The Wardog has previously expressed his desire to get in the ring with Goldberg. If the 56-year-old wants to go out with his head held high on his terms, now would be the time.

Wardlow named WWE legend Goldberg as his dream opponent earlier this year

Fans and veterans alike have often drawn comparisons between Wardlow and Goldberg due to both men's sheer power and ability to squash their opponents.

In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling's Simon Miller earlier this year, Mr. Mayhem singled out The Myth as his dream opponent:

"Yeah, if you could have Batista, Lesnar, Goldberg – you know I put those three in the same category of dream monster matches. So yeah, Goldberg is – I mean, we just heard ‘Ward-Low’ [and] we haven’t heard that chant since ‘Gold-Berg’ so I think Wardlow versus Goldberg? Man, it does not get bigger than that. It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg."

After missing out on the in-ring competition for the better part of this year, Wardlow recently returned to AEW Dynamite in his old menacing persona. He squashed Griff Garrison and Matt Sydal in back-to-back weeks.

Can Goldberg make a shocking arrival to stop the unstoppable Wardlow? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see Da Man in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

