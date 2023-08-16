Huge speculation on when WWE legend Goldberg could show up in AEW

Goldberg's departure from WWE made many speculate that the veteran could end up in AEW. Dave Meltzer believes this is a possibility and recently speculated how it could come to fruition.

While at this point, this has not been confirmed, many believe he could end up debuting during All In at Wembley Stadium. Since the pay-per-view will be the biggest stage AEW has ever had, this could be an opportune moment.

During his recent interview on McGuire on Wrestling, Dave Meltzer speculated that the former WWE Champion taking on Wardlow would be a good option.

"That's something different," Meltzer said. "I think [him] being there would be cool. Goldberg-Wardlow is weird because it's kind of like — if I was going to use [him], I would showcase him." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

Expand Tweet

Wardlow notably told WhatCulture Wrestling that he wants to face the legend at some point and also described the bout as one of the biggest clashes of his career.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Dave Meltzer also contemplated whether Goldberg could debut in AEW to squash a star

Goldberg notably catches a lot of flak online for still competing at his age. According to Maven, back in 2003, the WWE locker room wasn't too happy with the former WCW World Champion's inclusion into the promotion.

During the same appearance, Meltzer speculated whether Christian Cage could be a good option for a squash match.

"Goldberg squashing someone for two minutes, I mean, that'd be cool. But Wardlow's not that guy. Maybe Christian Cage would probably be a good name for that spot, but he's going to be involved with the Chicago show." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

It remains to be seen if the WWE legend will follow the likes of Rob Van Dam and make his way into AEW. Only time will tell, but the monumental All In pay-per-view is around the corner.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here