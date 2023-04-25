"It does not get bigger than that" - AEW star wants a blockbuster dream match against WWE legend Goldberg

Rumors of AEW potentially signing WWE legend Goldberg have been going around for months, and fans have speculated about who he could face. Some have suggested that Wardlow would be the best opponent, and according to the star himself, it would be a dream match.

While Wardlow's booking since winning the TNT Championship hasn't been well received, fans have often praised his gimmick and ability. Due to this, fans have simply been clamoring for him to be booked better in AEW, but could a one-off match with one of these veterans propel him forward?

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling's Simon Miller, Wardlow named Batista, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg as some of his dream matches.

"Yeah, if you could have Batista, Lesnar, Goldberg – you know I put those three in the same category of dream monster matches. So yeah, Goldberg is – I mean, we just heard ‘Ward-Low’ [and] we haven’t heard that chant since ‘Gold-Berg’ so I think Wardlow versus Goldberg? Man, it does not get bigger than that. It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg." (02:13 onward).

Wardlow is often compared to WWE legend Batista and during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the AEW star surprisingly accepted the claims as compliments.

According to Wardlow, Goldberg has already challenged the AEW star

Mr. Mayhem has already been chosen by online fans as the one to retire Goldberg. However, speculation hasn't gone under his radar, as he even recently addressed whether he'd be open to being the legend's final opponent.

Great Embian @alexbaraza_ Say what u want about Goldberg but he has one of the greatest entrances in WWE. Say what u want about Goldberg but he has one of the greatest entrances in WWE. https://t.co/OP0X3SKjNS

Earlier in the same interview, the War Dog detailed a brief encounter with the legend shortly before Simon Miller approached him.

“Well, I actually pointed at him and I said ‘Bet you’re a** I’m not next.’ So yeah, you guys just missed it, Goldberg did walk through just a minute ago and we exchanged words. Don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes, but we both mutually agreed that if the opportunity comes we’d like to see whose next.” (01:39 onward).

It remains to be seen if the two massive stars will eventually clash in AEW. Only time will tell if Tony Khan can sign the legend, and fans must stay tuned until then.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WhatCulture Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

