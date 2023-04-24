AEW star Wardlow says he will "die peacefully" if he gets to retire 2-time WWE Universal Champion

AEW star Wardlow has been on the receiving end of a ton of praise from fans online. With rumors that Goldberg could debut in the promotion, some want to see him retire the legend. In light of these speculations, The War Dog expressed his willingness to do so.

Mr. Mayhem's run towards his first-ever TNT Championship was highly praised by fans online, and many were enthusiastic to see him succeed. Unfortunately, since then, his booking has been criticized. But could retiring one of the biggest names in pro wrestling be exactly what his career needs?

Simon Miller of WhatCulture Wrestling recently interviewed Wardlow and asked the AEW star his thoughts about potentially retiring WWE legend Goldberg.

“If it comes down to ‘Wardlow is the man to retire Goldberg?’ I can die peacefully.” [03:05 onward].

Despite recently reclaiming the TNT Championship, Wardlow has been watching MJF carefully. In an exclusive Sportskeeda interview, Mr. Mayhem boldly claimed that he's The Salt of the Earth's "weakness."

Could Wardlow's next challenge come from AEW star Miro?

Miro's run with the TNT Championship is still spoken about positively online, with some fans even claiming it was the best run with the belt so far. Unfortunately, despite this, The Redeemer hasn't been seen on television since All Out 2022.

As pointed out by Wrestling News, Miro notably commented with a laughing emoji on the official All Elite Wrestling Instagram account post celebrating Wardlow's recent TNT Championship win.

Due to this, fans have begun to assume that there might be a clash between the two stars at some point down the line. While fans might not be happy if The Redeemer defeats Wardlow, since criticism of the many title changes has been levied in the past few weeks, it could be the best strategy for the promotion to lure back the Bulgarian-born star.

