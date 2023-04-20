3-time WWE United States Champion possibly teases AEW return

It seems like AEW fans might have something to look forward to, as former WWE United States Champion Miro has just teased a potential return to the company.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, fans were treated to a thrilling match for the TNT Championship between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs. The match was riddled with interference, but The War Dog emerged victorious in the end.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Christian Cage made his entrance, accompanied by Luchasaurus. Following AEW’s social media post about Wardlow’s win, Miro, who we haven’t seen since last year, responded with a laughing-crying emoji.

This has led many to speculate that Miro might be gearing up to challenge Wardlow, possibly at the upcoming Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

While Miro's return is yet to be officially confirmed, his teasing has generated a lot of buzz among wrestling fans. With Double or Nothing just weeks away, it will be interesting to see if the former TNT Champion makes his way to the company and what kind of impact he will have on the roster.

The latest update on Miro's absence from AEW programming

Former TNT Champion Miro has been absent from AEW TV since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022. There have been rumors of him wanting to return to WWE and turning down creative ideas from Tony Khan.

However, an update from Fightful Select revealed that Miro is in his home country of Bulgaria with his wife, CJ Perry (FKA Lana in WWE).

Miro has reportedly been there for over a month and is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. It remains to be seen when he will return to Tony Khan's promotion.

