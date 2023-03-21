Latest on Miro's (fka Rusev) status amid AEW absence

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro is one of the most talked about members of the All Elite Wrestling roster due to how little he features on TV. However, there has been an update on his whereabouts.

The Redeemer hasn't featured on AEW TV since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, where himself, Darby Allin, and Sting defeated House of Black in a trios match.

Since then, there have been many rumors and reports floating around regarding the former AEW TNT Champion, from reportedly wanting to return to WWE to turning down creative ideas from Tony Khan.

According to an update from Fightful Select, there is a very good reason why Miro hasn't been on AEW TV recently, which is that he's been in his home country of Bulgaria.

The Redeemer didn't go by himself either, as his wife CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana in WWE) also spent some time in Bulgaria too. Miro has reportedly spent over a month there, but is still under contract with AEW. Will he feature on AEW again? WIll he make the jump back to WWE? Only time will tell!

Miro only wrestled four matches in 2022!

That's right, four. After an explosive 2021 where he established himself as arguably the most dominant TNT Champion the belt has ever seen, Miro took some time away to rehab some injuries, as well as film a role in an upcoming TV drama.

For these reasons, combined with the fact that he turned down the opportunity to work on a storyline leading up to Full Gear in 2022, the former Bulgarian Brute only wrestled in four matches throughout the entire calendar year.

The former TNT Champion ended the year with a record of three wins and one loss, with victories over House of Black, Johnny Elite, and Ethan Page. His only loss came in the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship match at Forbidden Door, which was won by PAC.

