Here's why Miro (fka Rusev) hasn't returned to AEW TV - Reports

AEW star Miro has not been seen on television for months and fans have been voicing their displeasure online ever since. However, according to a recent report, not only is he good to compete but he's signed to a lengthy contract so he'll likely not be leaving the promotion anytime soon.

The Redeemer was incredibly over with fans during his TNT Championship run despite being a dominating heel. While fans had hoped he'd transition over into the main event after losing the belt to Sammy Guevara, Miro has slowly been disappearing from television.

According to the latest Fightful Select report, Miro is "healthy and ready to go" but there is still a hang-up on the creative end. While no details were given, it seems that he's still not reached a middle ground with AEW creative, which is why he has been off television up until this point.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune into TBS NOW to watch #QuakeByTheLake The Redeemer MIRO's warpath leads directly to the House of BlackTune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite The Redeemer MIRO's warpath leads directly to the House of BlackTune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake https://t.co/BT9zHbkM8E

Regarding Miro's contract, Fightful Select also noted that he still has "several years left" due to signing a "four-year extension a year or so ago." Meaning it's unlikely that he'll be going anywhere anytime soon, especially since Tony Khan has claimed in the past that he doesn't plan to release any stars from their contracts.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

EC3 recently called out AEW President Tony Khan for not realizing his original plans with Miro

Miro's All Elite Wrestling debut was met with a ton of excitement online since he had a poorly received final run in WWE, and many saw this as his second chance. While he initially seemed to excel, today he's not had a match in the promotion since All Out 2022.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral This is getting ridiculous...



There's no excuse for Miro to be off AEW television this long. Can we please find something for him to do?



I'll even take squash matches where he's trying to find himself again or something.



Anything is better than NOT using him. This is getting ridiculous...There's no excuse for Miro to be off AEW television this long. Can we please find something for him to do? I'll even take squash matches where he's trying to find himself again or something. Anything is better than NOT using him. https://t.co/E6mVtsCGeF

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled Tony Khan's plans for Miro that never materialized.

"I do recall his signing to AEW, and verbatim the owner of AEW saying ‘I’m going to make him the top star in wrestling.’ So, I don’t know what happened to that. I’m not a fly on the wall for that conversation, but somebody said they were gonna do something and it didn’t happen." [01:22 onward]

Unfortunately, if Fightful's report is accurate, that means that there's been no progress in getting the star back on television at this stage. Hopefully, for The Redeemer, that changes soon, as his fans are becoming more and more angsty.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes