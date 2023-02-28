Veteran surprised by Tony Khan's poor handling of former WWE United States Champion in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW has brought in many former WWE stars since 2019, and while some have had immense success like Jon Moxley, many have faded away. Former WWE star EC3 recently commented on Tony Khan's handling of Miro and why he was surprised by the outcome.

Miro initially debuted in AEW under his "Best Man" gimmick, which was a play on words to being both Kip Sabian's best man and being the best man in everything. However, he'd quickly betray Sabian and establish his far better-received "The Redeemer" persona and have a praised run with the TNT Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 looked back at Miro's debut in the promotion and Tony Khan's promise to make him a star.

"I do recall his signing to AEW, and verbatim the owner of AEW saying ‘I’m going to make him the top star in wrestling.’ So, I don’t know what happened to that. I’m not a fly on the wall for that conversation, but somebody said they were gonna do something and it didn’t happen." [01:22 onward]

Miro recently got into a nasty Twitter spat with WCW veteran Konnan after defending Konosuke Takeshita from his criticism. Notably, during the spat, Konnan even called The Redeemer's career a joke.

Vince Russo also commented on the AEW star's WWE run and how he believes that Kurt Angle would've saved it

Most fans recall Miro's WWE run for his widely popular "Rusev Day" gimmick. Despite the run's popularity, fans largely criticized Miro's time in the promotion, especially his final feud before his release.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Rusev Day was SO over. Rusev Day was SO over. https://t.co/dQ3ujWedUb

During the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo proposed how Kurt Angle could've saved Miro's WWE career.

"Bro, WWE was so close. I remember, bro, I was telling them, I was saying if they would’ve just brought – Kurt Angle wasn’t doing anything at the time – if they [WWE] would’ve just brought in Kurt and he [Miro] would’a went over Kurt he would’ve been a main eventer, at the top!" [03:12 onward]

Many fans now want to see Miro return to WWE, and if the star is of the same opinion, perhaps a feud between the two will end up becoming a reality instead of just fantasy booking.

