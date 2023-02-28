"He would've been a main eventer" - Veteran says WWE missed an opportunity to book Kurt Angle against AEW star (Exclusive)

AEW's star-studded roster includes the likes of numerous former WWE Superstars who were once prominent in the promotion. Despite having his runs fizzle out in both promotions, Vince Russo thinks Kurt Angle would've saved Miro's WWE career.

While his WWE career wasn't well-received in hindsight, Miro's AEW run has also been criticized by fans as of late. Notably, the star hasn't been seen on television in months, and maybe he could use the likes of Kurt Angle to revitalize his career.

During his appearance on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled telling WWE to book the Wrestling Machine against Miro.

"Bro, WWE was so close. I remember, bro, I was telling them, I was saying if they would’ve just brought – Kurt Angle wasn’t doing anything at the time – if they [WWE] would’ve just brought in Kurt and he [Miro] would’a went over Kurt he would’ve been a main eventer, at the top!" [03:12 onward]

Miro recently had a brief Twitter spat with WCW veteran Konnan about his comments surrounding Konosuke Takeshita. Shortly after, Disco Inferno slammed the AEW star for getting into it with the veteran.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW should book Adam Cole into a feud with Miro

Adam Cole is yet to have his first pro wrestling match since returning from a nasty injury that had many doubting his future in the industry. Naturally, the star will need a big return storyline, and Cornette believes Miro is the right man for the job.

During the latest The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained how the two stars could be worked into a storyline.

"Adam Cole as a babyface in a program with Miro as a complete heel with no funny business. You could draw some money out of that because Cole's, as a babyface, he's incredibly sympathetic in the ring with his selling and his fighting back and his expression and emotions. He'd have a big f*cking Wildbeast on top of him beating the sh*t out of him," Jim Cornette said. [01:54:40 onward]

Adam Cole has already announced that he'll be returning to the ring on the same night that the upcoming AEW: All Access show debuts, but could The Redeemer show up to try and put an end to his return?

