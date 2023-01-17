"He'd have a big f*cking Wildbeast on top of him" - WWE legend wants Adam Cole to face 3-time United States Champion in AEW

After Adam Cole made his triumphant return during last week's AEW Dynamite, WWE legend Jim Cornette wants to see him feud against Miro.

Cole has been sidelined with a concussion for some time now. He sustained the injury at Forbidden Door on June 26 when he vied for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title in a Four-Way match.

His return this week has been praised by fans and critics alike. The Panama City Playboy announced that he had been cleared to compete.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette pitched for the former NXT Champion to face Miro if he is returning as a babyface. He stated that Cole, as a babyface, can extract sympathy out of the crowd, and both men can make it work.

"Adam Cole as a babyface in a program with Miro as a complete heel with no funny business. You could draw some money out of that because Cole's, as a babyface, he's incredibly sympathetic in the ring with his selling and his fighting back and his expression and emotions. He'd have a big f*cking Wildbeast on top of him beating the sh*t out of him," Jim Cornette said. [1:54:40-1:55:23]

Miro wrestled just four times throughout 2022. He has not been seen since All Out, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to face The House of Black.

Britt Baker shared a heartfelt message for AEW star Adam Cole after he made his return

Of the names thrilled to see the former NXT Champion make his return to the promotion, his long-term girlfriend and fellow AEW colleague Britt Baker ranked among them.

She shared a heartfelt message about Cole's recovery in a Twitter post.

"For months the only time Adam Cole left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn't allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I'm so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all," Britt Baker wrote.

After Cole sustained his injury at AEWXNJPW Forbidden Door title bout, the finish appeared awkward. It emerged shortly after that Jay White had planned to turn on his ally, scoring the winning pinfall to retain his title. He pinned Cole, but they were unable to accomplish the desired finish.

Who do you want Adam Cole to feud with in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

