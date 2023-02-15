"You're like the marks" - Disco Inferno hits back at AEW star for outrage towards Konnan

WCW legend Disco Inferno has come to the defense of Konnan following the former nWo star's controversial comments towards AEW star Konosuke Takeshita.

During Takeshita's recent match on AEW Dynamite with MJF, the Japanese star paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero. He performed the legend's trademark shoulder shimmy before nailing a frog splash.

This move led the WCW legend to claim he had heat with the AEW star, which then resulted in former TNT Champion Miro stating that Konnan wouldn't last ten seconds in the ring with Takeshita.

Miro @ToBeMiro I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup

Now that the dust has somewhat settled, Disco Inferno commented on Miro's tweet on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast. He noted that The Redeemer sounds like a "mark."

“When you’re a worker in the business and your comments echo the marks, the marks aren’t like the workers, you’re like the marks.” [5:03 - 5:14]

Konnan went on to elaborate on how he felt about Miro's comments, as well as the general consensus on how people reacted to his comments about Konosuke Takeshita.

“Yeah he got worked too—It’s incredible to me that it even got this much traction but it just shows me a couple of things. People are easily triggered, people are looking for things to get mad about, there’s obviously people that don’t like me so that was a good excuse for them to just pile on.” [5:16 - 5:32]

Miro has already responded to Konnan on social media

After Konnan responded to Miro's tweet regarding him not being able to last ten seconds in the ring with Takeshita, The Redeemer sent a rather menacing message back to the WCW legend.

"I wasn't joking," tweeted @ToBeMiro.

Miro last wrestled at All Out 2022, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat The House of Black in a six-man tag team match.

