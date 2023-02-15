Miro says Konnan wouldn't "last 10 sec" in the ring with rising AEW star 

AEW star Miro recently took to Twitter to post a message regarding Konnan's recent comments.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently analyzed a match between Konosuke Takeshita and MJF. With the bout being held in El Paso, Takeshita saw it as an opportune moment to pay tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. The Japanese veteran re-enacted a classic Guerrero taunt, following it up with a Frog Splash for a two-count.

Konnan commented on his Keepin' it 100 podcast that he did not enjoy the tribute. This prompted Miro to post a tweet, seemingly in response to the veteran's words.

"I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup," Miro tweeted.

It remains to be seen whether Konnan will respond to the tweet soon.

Jim Cornette believes AEW star Miro may jump ship to WWE

While Miro is still actively keeping up with AEW, he has not been seen in the promotion for a while.

Miro's absence has led to many fans speculating whether he could be on his way out of the company. Furthermore, his wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) has also hinted at Miro going back to WWE.

This prompted Jim Cornette to talk about the issue on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"Obviously, she's [Lana] not just making this up. One would think that she is reflecting potential conversations that they have had whether in their marital bed or on their marital couch or in their marital kitchen. Because they're married, they talk to each other a lot.... And one would think that she wouldn't just be saying something like that out of the blue if it had never been discussed, or if he was saying, 'Well, I love it here [AEW] honey, and I never want to go back to the evil empire [WWE],'" Cornette said. (2:57 - 3:36)

As of now, only time will tell what Miro's next step is going to be.

