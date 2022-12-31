"She's not just making this up" - Wrestling legend believes there's some truth to Lana teasing her husband's possible WWE return

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) may not be in the company anymore, but she's still making waves in pro wrestling.

Her recent remarks about her spouse Miro have garnered an intriguing response from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

The Redeemer is said to have rejected AEW's creative for his comeback, which would have culminated in a match at Full Gear pay-per-view this year.

Amidst the Bulgarian star's unexplained absence, his wife entertained fans with the idea of seeing "Rusev" heading back to his old stomping ground.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager asserted that Lana wouldn't be making potential scenarios up in public without discussing them with Miro:

"Obviously, she's [Lana] not just making this up. One would think that she is reflecting potential conversations that they have had whether in their marital bed or on their marital couch or in their marital kitchen. Because they're married, they talk to each other a lot.... And one would think that she wouldn't just be saying something like that out of the blue if it had never been discussed, or if he was saying, 'Well, I love it here [AEW] honey, and I never want to go back to the evil empire [WWE],'" Cornette said. (2:57 - 3:36)

Miro may not be leaving AEW for WWE anytime soon

Despite Lana's subtle hints, Miro is contractually obligated to AEW until at least 2026.

The former TNT Champion reportedly signed a four-year contract extension with the promotion earlier this year, which rules out any chance of him heading back to WWE anytime soon.

With AEW Revolution slated to be the next big pay-per-view, fans will be hopeful of seeing The Redeemer feature back for a buzzworthy program next year.

What are your thoughts about Miro? Would you like to see him return to the Stamford-based promotion? Share in the comment section below.

