Ex-WWE Superstar believes Rusev will be back in WWE in the near future

It's been a while since Rusev stepped foot inside the squared circle in WWE. After his absence from AEW television, many fans want him to make his way back to WWE. Recently, Lana revealed her belief that the Bulgarian Brute might be back in the near future.

In 2020, Miro left the company and made his way to AEW. He initially formed a team with Kip Sabian and later won the TNT Championship after defeating Darby Allin. However, The Redeemer has been absent from weekly television for most of 2022.

Speaking on The Mike Wennmacher Show, Miro's wife CJ Perry spoke about her husband's potential return to WWE. She believes that no one is ever gone from the company and that the Bulgarian Brute might return in the future:

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are gonna wanna sing it, and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. You know, Rusev will, whenever he shows back in and whatever freakin' name or gimmick or character at some point in WWE, it's going to be iconic... Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point." (From 9:07 to 9:45)

It will be interesting to see if Miro makes his return under Triple H's new regime in the near future or decides to stay with AEW.

What did Rusev do in WWE before leaving for AEW?

In 2014, Rusev made his way to the main roster after making a special appearance at the Royal Rumble premium live event. After WrestleMania 30, he moved to WWE RAW.

He later won the United States Championship and became one of the top heels on the brand. After spending a few years on RAW, he moved to SmackDown where he began Rusev Day with Aiden English.

Miro @ToBeMiro I will collect the pagans; hurt them; redeem them all. I will collect the pagans; hurt them; redeem them all. https://t.co/YuZr8PGNsl

During his run with the company, the Bulgarian Brute won the United States Championship on three occasions. During his final days in WWE, he was involved in an on-screen love triangle with Lana and Bobby Lashley.

In 2020, the old regime released the Bulgarian Brute from his WWE contract and he joined All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if Miro decides to return in the near future.

What are your thoughts about Miro? Sound off in the comment section.

