AEW has reportedly given up on 3-time United States Champion in fear of losing them to Triple H and WWE

AEW has quite a number of stars that Triple H rumoredly has a vested interest in, but according to a recent report, the promotion has given up on former TNT Champion Miro, as they fear that he might be WWE-bound.

Miro's run in AEW was largely initially praised, especially after he adopted his Redeemer persona and had a monstrous run with the TNT Championship. However, after the star began to fall off from television, many fans began clamoring for him to return to WWE as Rusev instead.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Tony Khan could be holding back on Miro after the star's wife claimed that he would end up back in the Stamford-based promotion again.

“If I’m Tony Khan at this point, given everything that’s happened, and the wife of one of the wrestlers goes and says, essentially everyone goes back to WWE, it’s kinda like, why waste my time pushing this guy, I’ve got 100 guys on the roster who want to be here, and now you’ve got these guys who wanna be in WWE." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

According to Meltzer, Tony Khan had reportedly pitched that The Redeemer face a star on the roster in a losing effort at AEW Full Gear, which Miro ended up turning down. This could likely have further soured the situation and have resulted in the former TNT Champion being sidelined as well.

What exactly did CJ Perry (Lana) say about Miro that has reportedly soured his relations with the AEW President?

Many fans have been speculating that CJ Perry would end up in AEW alongside her husband Miro, especially after the Bulgarian-born star teased that she'd be joining his side soon.

However, during Perry's recent appearance on The Mike Wennmacher Show, she boldly spoke on Miro's eventual return to WWE.

“Rusev Day will never die. I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows (up) back in WWE is going to be iconic. That’s the great thing about wrestling is it doesn’t matter what company you work for, anything can happen. We know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point.” (H/T: Fightful)

At this stage, it's simply speculation that Miro could be WWE-bound. Still, with his wife's statement and his noticeable absence from television, many fans seem to hold the opinion that something is buzzing.

