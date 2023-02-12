"Stick to your nationality" - Konnan calls out AEW star for paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero

Wrestling veteran Konnan was apparently not impressed with an AEW star's recent attempt at paying tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero.

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most popular stars in the Stamford-based Promotion at the time of his passing. The legend passed away in 2005, due to acute heart failure that stemmed from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Despite his relatively short-lived career, he is still remembered as one of the most influential talents in the pro-wrestling industry.

Last week's Dynamite episode saw Konosuke Takeshita going up against MJF in a singles match. To the surprise of fans, Takeshita performed an iconic Eddie Guerrero taunt before executing the WWE star's finisher, the Frog Splash, on the AEW World Champion for a two-count.

Speaking on the latest Keepin' it 100 episode, Konnan expressed his disdain for the segment while revealing his heat with the Japanese star.

"Well Takeshita... he's got heat with me and he's lucky I wasn't in El Paso. Because when he went up and he did the fu*king Eddie Guerrero thing for the frog splash, you're not Mexican dude, I don't care... Stick to your nationality." (9:19 - 9:44)

Tony Khan is reportedly planning a big push for Takeshita in AEW

While Konnan may not be impressed with Konosuke Takeshita just yet, Tony Khan is apparently impressed with the star and plans a big push for him.

In a recent Wrestling Observer Radio report, Dave Meltzer claimed that the Japanese star will potentially have a major storyline in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

“Takeshita, big push on the horizon someday soon. Probably not this week because Bryan Danielson has to win every match until February 8.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Konosuke Takeshita in AEW.

