AEW's locker has no shortage of popular stars and arguably has some of the most talented rosters in the industry today. According to Dave Meltzer, Tony Khan is planning to push popular Japanese-born star Konosuke Takeshita in the coming year.

Takeshita made quite an impression on the fans when he made his debut for the company on May 2022. The star then made numerous appearances on the YouTube Dark shows and even had a shot at the ROH World Championship.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are plans for Takeshita to make an impact in the promotion, but not anytime soon.

“Takeshita, big push on the horizon someday soon. Probably not this week because Bryan Danielson has to win every match until February 8.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

With his upcoming bout against The American Dragon, fans who aren't sold on Konosuke Takeshita will be able to see what the star can come up with in the Squared Circle.

Triple H was once reportedly interested in snagging Konosuke Takeshita from AEW

Triple H recently signed Dragon Lee despite the interest from Tony Khan. Notably, the star only made one appearance on All Elite Wrestling but did so without a contract. The Game was also rumoredly interested in Bandido, who eventually went on to sign with Tony Khan instead.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE was looking for major Japanese talent and hinted at the promotion being interested in Konosuke Takeshita.

"WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak, and this guy’s got some size, and he’s young, and he’s got a good body, and he’s a fantastic wrestler. So somebody there may stumble upon him and be interested, because he’s exactly what they’re looking for." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Despite the reports, Takeshita would eventually go on to note that he wasn't interested in WWE and wanted to do more in AEW. Since the promotion signed him and is now rumored to be preparing him for a push, the star might have gotten his wish.

