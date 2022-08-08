WWE reportedly "interested" in signing top AEW star under new Triple H regime 

It has been reported that WWE, under the new leadership of Triple H, is said to be keen on signing AEW star Konosuke Takeshita.

At just 27 years of age, Takeshita has become one of the brightest sparks on AEW television over the past few months. The Japanese star has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Jon Moxley (a.k.a Dean Ambrose) and Adam Page.

With a string of impressive performances, Dave Meltzer stated on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is interested in bringing a top Japanese talent into the company.

"It’s not like he’ll be here for a year and then they can never use him again. So the fact that they don’t have him under a five-year deal or anything like that, shouldn’t be incumbent on (how they use him). I don’t know what his deal is with DDT. WWE, if he doesn’t have a full-time deal somewhere… WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak, and this guy’s got some size, and he’s young, and he’s got a good body, and he’s a fantastic wrestler. So somebody there may stumble upon him and be interested, because he’s exactly what they’re looking for." H/T WrestleTalk

While this is merely speculation at this point, Takeshita is undoubtedly one of the most talented young stars in all of professional wrestling as of now.

WWE veteran on Triple H trying to bring back more stars

Since The Game became the company's new head of creative, he has brought back many performers such as Dakota Kai, Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross to the company.

However, two Superstars that fans are hoping to see make their return are Sasha Banks and Naomi, who Triple H has worked with very closely in the past.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) said that bringing back both women would be huge for The King of Kings.

"Well, that would be a big feather in Triple H's cap if he could get them back. Because I think they are missed. You could tell in that girl's match, which wasn't bad, by the way," H/T Sportskeeda

Following last week's success, fans will be tuning into Monday Night RAW tonight with a keen eye to see how Hunter's creative direction for WWE continues.

How has Triple H been doing as WWE's new head of creative so far? Give us your thoughts in the comment section below.

