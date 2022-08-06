"They are missed" - Veteran on rumors of two more stars returning to WWE after Karrion Kross and Scarlett (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell reacted to the rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE return and said that the duo's absence had affected the women's division.

The former champions walked out on an episode of RAW a few months ago after being unhappy with their creative direction and the status of the women's tag team scene. A lot has changed in WWE since they left the company as WWE now has a new management team at the top.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux made their surprise return on this week's SmackDown. Triple H made his intentions abundantly clear about freshening up the product following McMahon's retirement.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said that getting Banks and Naomi back will be another massive achievement for the new Head of Creative as it will improve women's wrestling in WWE.

"Well, that would be a big feather in Triple H's cap if he could get them back. Because I think they are missed. You could tell in that girl's match, which wasn't bad, by the way," said Dutch Mantell. [12:25 - 12:45]

You can watch the full video here:

Dutch Mantell reacts to Shayna Baszler's big win on WWE SmackDown

The Queen of Spades emerged as the new #1 contender for Liv Morgan's championship after winning a Gauntlet match.

While Dutch Mantell was a fan of the bout, he admitted that the structure and rules were a little confusing to follow. Mantell, however, liked the finish as he felt Shayna Baszler deserved the victory.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the WWE veteran stated that Baszler has been one of the most underappreciated talents on the roster. He was also impressed by Raquel Rodiguez's showing, as she eliminated most competitors during a hard-fought contest.

"That six-woman Gauntlet, but it confused me when they got a pin; I thought they just kept coming. Is that the way how a gauntlet works? You have two minutes, and then somebody else comes in, then you have a three-way, and you beat somebody? But anyway, it wasn't bad, and I'm kind of glad that Shayna Baszler won it because I think she has been underappreciated too. How many girls did Rodriguez go through? Four. That was good." [12:46 - 13:40]

Did you enjoy the Gauntlet match on SmackDown? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far