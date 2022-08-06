WWE Rumor Roundup - Top superstar's contract has expired, Former US Champion returning for a big match, Major update on Ronda Rousey's status after suspension

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the top stories emanating from the dirt sheets.

Details of a popular superstar's contract have come to light, potentially hindering the promotion's chances of securing a long-awaited return.

Speaking of returns, a former US Champion is also expected to make a comeback this weekend for a big match, which will also reportedly feature as part of the Clash at the Castle lineup. We ended today's rumor roundup with an update on Ronda Rousey's status following her recent storyline suspension.

#1. Backstage news on Naomi's WWE contract

The change in management within WWE has opened the door for the returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi. Amidst speculation regarding their return, Dave Meltzer revealed that Naomi's contract might have already expired a while back.

The star's WWE deal was expected to end shortly after she walked out of RAW in May. It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the company could have frozen Naomi's contract to prevent her from signing with another promotion.

People behind the scenes are still hopeful of seeing both Sasha Banks and Naomi back on TV, as revealed below in the newsletter:

"While they may not have agreed to new deals and in the case of Naomi, her contract in theory expired (they could have frozen her so she couldn't go anywhere else), the belief is that Naomi and Banks are returning," reported Dave Meltzer.

Naomi and Banks are amongst the most well-known talents in women's wrestling. It's least surprising that the new bosses are focusing on reconciling with the former women's champions, and we hope they reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

#2. Riddle will return this weekend to wrestle live event matches

The former United States Champion was written off TV as WWE made significant creative changes to the SummerSlam card. Riddle's match against Seth Rollins was removed, and the company instead booked a beatdown angle at the premium live event.

An injured Riddle came out looking for revenge but ended up getting laid out with a brutal assault at the hands of Rollins. Additionally, the former world champion's attack worsened Riddle's storyline neck injury.

It was stated in the Newsletter that Riddle would return to the ring to face The Visionary at this week's house shows.

"Riddle is expected back at the house shows this weekend to face Rollins," claimed Meltzer.

The decision to get Riddle back on the house show circuit is wise as he and Seth Rollins can get familiar with each other in the ring before their reported match at Clash at the Castle. The Original Bro should ideally also make his TV return on RAW to continue their feud before the event on September 3rd.

#3. Ronda Rousey might not be off TV for a long time

Ronda Rousey is currently suspended for attacking a match official after losing to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. The SmackDown Women's Championship clash ended in controversy and the referee unfortunately incurred a frustrated Rousey's wrath.

The ongoing storyline suspension has been booked to keep Rousey away from TV. However, she might not be out for long as WWE plans on having her at Clash at the Castle.

Internal listings state that Rousey will compete at the upcoming show, and she should reappear on SmackDown soon to build up towards her match.

"While we don't have this confirmed as a rematch for Clash at the Castle, we do have confirmed that at press time the plan was for Rousey to be on that show," revealed Meltzer.

While nothing's certain, Ronda Rousey should most likely get a chance to gain some retribution in a possible rematch against Liv Morgan.

What are your expectations from WWE's Clash at the Castle? Share them in the comments section below.

