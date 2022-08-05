Top superstar to reportedly return very soon and compete against Seth Rollins 

Seth Rollins has unleashed his vicious side of late, first injuring Cody Rhodes and then Riddle. While The American Nightmare is slated to return next year, The Original Bro will reportedly be back in action this week to face Seth Rollins at the live event on the weekend.

The Visionary brutally assaulted Riddle on RAW before SummerSlam by stomping him on the steel stairs. The latter returned to exact revenge on Rollins at SummerSlam. However, the former WWE Champion got the better of that exchange and laid out Riddle again.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Riddle will be back this weekend to face Seth Rollins. The two are slated to have a match at Clash at the Castle, which will likely culminate their feud.

''Riddle is expected back at the house shows this weekend to face Rollins,'' claimed Meltzer.

Riddle and Rollins' match was initially scheduled at SummerSlam but was postponed.

Was Riddle's brawl with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam a mistake?

Dave Meltzer pointed out that the angle between Rollins and Riddle at SummerSlam was done to keep them on the card despite their match being removed from the event.

He added that the booking didn't make much sense as it would have been better if Riddle sold his injury and Rolins faced someone else.

''If they wanted to get over Riddle having an injury to build a match at Clash at the Castle, he shouldn’t have been on this show because appearing made it seem like the original injury meant nothing. And if they did this segment, there was no point of a babyface issuing a challenge for the big fight and then getting laid out again,'' said Meltzer.

While The Original Bro will be returning for house shows, he will likely be kept out of television for some time to hype their match at Clash at the Castle in September.

