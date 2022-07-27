Seth Rollins' SummerSlam match postponed following WWE RAW finale

It was announced earlier today that Seth Rollins will no longer be facing Riddle at Summerslam.

After a vicious attack from Rollins on this week's Monday Night RAW that saw him curb stomp Riddle on the steel steps, it's been announced that he's been put out of action due to injury.

On WWE The Bump, it was revealed that Riddle has suffered a brachial plexus injury from the attack and will no longer be able to perform at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. https://t.co/JYauGAXuAN

As a result, the scheduled match for the two to settle their bad blood against one another has been postponed for the time being.

We're not sure when we'll be seeing these two men step in the ring once again as the extent of the Original Bro's injury hasn't been revealed as of yet.

But we're sure as soon as the former WWE Tag Team Champion recovers, he'll be looking to get back at Rollins for his assault.

