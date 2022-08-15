Konosuke Takeshita comments on possibility of signing with Tony Khan's AEW or WWE

Japanese professional wrestler Konosuke Takeshita has stated that he is not interested in joining WWE and would rather return to AEW in the future.

There has been a lot of speculation about the Stamford-based promotion wanting to secure the signature of a Japanese talent. Dave Meltzer reported that Takeshita is exactly what WWE is looking to add to their list of Japanese wrestlers, which includes the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Io Shirai, Asuka, Hideki Suzuki, Ikemen Jiro, Kushida and many more.

The 27-year-old, who just got done with his latest excursion to the United States, spoke to Cultaholic in an exclusive interview. He dismissed any intentions of signing with WWE and professed that he is looking to appear in more fights for AEW down the line.

"To be honest, now I'm not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope. So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October. Then if I stay in the US I can come to the UK more times. From Japan to the UK is so far but US to UK is maybe seven hours. It's possible," Takeshita said.

AEW star Chris Jericho thinks Konosuke Takeshita will be a future World Champion

It's not just WWE, but AEW star Chris Jericho also thinks highly of the Japanese star.

Takeshita recently lost a bout against interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. He also went up against Claudio Castagnoli but failed to pick up the win again. Though he lost both matches against the two Blackpool Combat Club members, he was highly impressive in the encounters.

Jericho, who has been a long-time rival of the BCC, took to Twitter to praise Takeshita. He professed that Takeshita will be a future world champion. Here is what he wrote:

"Future World Champion."

Takeshita's latest win came over Ryan Nemeth in the August 10 taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. Do you think he should make a move to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

