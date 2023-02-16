Konnan calls former WWE United States Champion's AEW career a big "joke"

Konnan recently received a lot of heat from fans and wrestlers alike for his recent comments about AEW star Konosuke Takeshita. Former WWE United States Champion Miro also came to the Japanese wrestler's defense. The WCW veteran responded by ridiculing the two-time TNT Champion's current run.

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite took place in the hometown of the late Eddie Guerrero; El Paso, Texas. The opening match was between Konosuke Takeshita and the World Champion MJF. During the bout, the Japanese star paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer by doing the iconic Eddie Guerrero Shimmy.

During an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan asked Takeshita to 'stick to his nationality'. This did not sit well with fans and wrestlers. Former AEW TNT Champion Miro took to Twitter to call out the wrestling veteran.

He claimed that the Japanese star would squash Konnan in a matter of seconds.

"I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup," Miro tweeted.

The former WCW World Television Champion tried to clear the air by stating that his comments were just for fun and he didn't mean what he said. Miro replied by saying that he was not joking. The WCW veteran was upset with the comments and fired back at the former WWE Superstar by calling his current AEW run a joke.

"not sure why u inserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don't u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here," Konnan tweeted.

Konnan appreciated Miro's former AEW gimmick

Both Miro and Konnan went back and forth on Twitter. The self-proclaimed God's Favorite Champion tried to remain in character and replied by saying that he and everyone else can redeem themselves.

The wrestling veteran attempted to mend things with Miro by praising him and mentioning that it was not good for either of them to be arguing with each other on social media for everyone to see.

"Dude, real talk Was not a fan of the angry gamer but A fan of your last gimmick kick a** Miro w/fire promos. Hope 2 see that again. Plus not a good look 2 be Beefin’ 4 fans amusement for either of us. #allgood."

Check out the full tweet here.

Miro has been absent from AEW television for over five months. It was reported that the reason for his absence was a lack of creative.

