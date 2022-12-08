AEW creative reportedly behind former WWE United States Champion's inexplicable absence

According to a new report, Miro's lengthy absence from AEW is due to a lack of creative being presented to him.

Miro has wrestled just four times in 2022. First, he returned in June to face Johnny Elite before going on to defeat Ethan Page and qualify for the All-Atlantic title match at Forbidden Door. After failing in that challenge, he would not return to the ring until AEW All Out.

Fightful Select reports that his absence has not been a result of injury or his own decision. Rather, he has not been presented with anything from AEW's creative to work from. It appeared as though he was going to be figured back into plans over the summer, but that has yet to materialize as the year closes. Furthermore, there were plans to hold creative conversations, but they have not happened yet.

The report concludes by saying that Miro is eager to make his return to the ring.

Miro's absence has been significant due to the fact that he held the TNT Championship for a dominant 140 days throughout 2021. After losing the title, he was used in the World Title Eliminator Tournament as a stand-in for Jon Moxley, but following that until June earlier this year, he went without an appearance.

Miro's wife CJ Perry has discussed potentially joining him in AEW

Miro's wife, CJ Perry, used to work alongside the former WWE star during his days as Rusev. He was released by WWE in 2020 and went on to join AEW while his wife remained with the Stamford-based promotion until 2021. However, since her release, she is yet to join her significant other once again.

Perry recently discussed her options, praising Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as geniuses and divulging that it was with Triple H that she developed the popular Ravishing Russian gimmick.

She said, "If the story is right," she would consider returning to WWE. She also affirmed her desire to craft "compelling" storylines, which would also be the deciding factor if she were to join Tony Khan's company.

