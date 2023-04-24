"Bet your @$$ I'm not next" - AEW star claims he and Goldberg confronted each other outside WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is a dream match for many up-and-coming stars in the business, with one AEW star going as far as saying that they exchanged words about seeing "who's next?"

The star in question is the current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, who recently won the title for a third time by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 19th edition of Dynamite.

By winning the title for a third time, Wardlow became only the third man in AEW to win the title on three separate occasions, with Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara being the other two.

Speaking to Simon Miller for WhatCulture Wrestling at a recent convention over WrestleMania weekend, Wardlow revealed that he had run into Goldberg. Here's what he had to say:

“Well, I actually pointed at him and I said ‘Bet your @$$ I’m not next.’ So yeah, you guys just missed it, Goldberg did walk through just a minute ago and we exchanged words. Don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes, but we both mutually agreed that if the opportunity comes we’d like to see whose next.” [1:39-1:59]

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently a free agent following his contract expiring, but could Wardlow be next? Only time will tell!

Wardlow also admitted he'd like to retire Goldberg in AEW

Later on in the interview, Wardlow was asked about dream matches, where he mentioned the former WCW star, as well as WWE legends like Batista and Brock Lesnar. But the AEW TNT Champion didn't stop there.

Wardlow stated that if he was able to be the man to finally retire Goldberg after all of these years, he'd die peacefully. However, given that there is no word on whether the WWE Hall of Famer will join Tony Khan's promotion, perhaps "Mr. Mayhem" won't be able to get his wish.

Do you think this match will happen in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

