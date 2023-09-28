Has AEW given away the identity of the masked mystery man? Major clue hidden in plain sight

AEW introduced a masked man to the audience on the last episode of Dynamite. Wrestling fans are already speculating about the identity of the person in disguise.

A group of masked men and their leader featured in an intense angle on the Wednesday night show after a heated promo battle between Jay White and MJF. Switchblade was brutally assaulted backstage by a group of assailants.

One of the attackers was sporting the 'Devil Mask,' a disguise often used by the AEW World Champion during entrances. Hence, many believe he could have orchestrated the attack on White.

Amid the speculation, Fightful Wrestling's Twitter handle pointed out a potential tease about the masked man's identity. The account shared a video of Friedman and Adam Cole chatting in the locker room with the 'Devil Mask' visible in the background.

"Look at where the Devil mask is placed, the post's caption read.

The video in question could be a significant hint about the masked man's identity, as MJF or Cole could be the mastermind behind the assault.

Several wrestlers have donned masks temporarily, including the legendary Hulk Hogan. Such storylines often end with a stipulation match, where the individual in disguise is forced to reveal their identity after suffering a loss. It will be interesting to see what's next in the compelling AEW angle.

Edge is reportedly close to signing with AEW

Recent reports have suggested that The Rated-R Superstar Edge could be on his way to AEW. This has led some fans to believe he could be the mystery man behind the attack on Jay White.

Edge was an integral part of WWE during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras. From his time as a tag team wrestler alongside Christian to his iconic singles run as The Ultimate Opportunist, the Hall of Famer never failed to deliver.

The Rated-R Superstar recently competed in his final match under contract with WWE. He has reportedly not signed a contract extension with the company, sparking widespread speculation about his future in the business. Could he debut in All Elite Wrestling to join Captain Charisma soon? Only time will tell.

