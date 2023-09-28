"Retribution is back. [Mustafa] Ali under one of those masks," "That's Uncle Howdy" - Fans lose it as AEW ends Dynamite with a cliffhanger

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite ended with a bang on, as a masked man led a mystery stable attack Jay White backstage.

On Dynamite, fans saw an intense face-off between Jay White and MJF. The two had a verbal exchange that lasted a full segment. However, the show ended with a contract signing segment between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, with the two getting into a brawl.

Before show went off the air, the camera went to the backstage area, revealing a group of masked men assaulting Jay White. Then a leader of this faction faced the camera with the Devil mask.

MJF is known as The Devil, and he has also worn this mask before. This has led to speculation that he is the leader of the mysterious new stable, as he and White had an intense face-off on the show.

Following the ending of Dynamite, fans on Twitter exploded with speculations and theories about the identity of the masked men. Fans debated whether the masked figure could be the recently released WWE star Mustafa Ali, who once led Retribution. Uncle Howdy and even Edge, who is rumored to be coming to AEW, were also thrown into the mix of speculations.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who the masked man is and what his plans are following this attack.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes recently released star Mustafa Ali will come to AEW

Mustafa Ali was released from the Stamford-based promotion following its merger with UFC.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff praised Ali's talent and said he wouldn't be surprised to see him in Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

“I think he’s an amazing talent. I’m pretty good friends with him, I’ve stayed in regular contact with him since I’ve left in 2019. I think the world of him, he’s an amazing talent and I know he has an amazing amount of drive and ambition. My guess, what I’ve come to know of him, suggests to me that if anything, he will be even more motivated and inspired than he was two days ago. I would not be shocked at all, based on his own desire, ambition, and abilities, to see him in AEW," said Eric Bischoff.

It remains to be seen where Ali will end up next, whether in AEW, NJPW, or even in IMPACT Wrestling.

Do you want to see Mustafa Ali in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.