"I think the world of him" - Eric Bischoff claims released 37-year-old superstar will be determined to prove WWE wrong

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes a 37-year-old star will be determined to prove the company wrong following his release.

Mustafa Ali was among the many talents that were released yesterday following WWE's merger with UFC. Ali was scheduled to battle Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy for the North American Championship on September 30th before his release from the company yesterday.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, wrestling legend Eric Bischoff said that Mustafa Ali is an amazing talent and wouldn't be surprised to see him in All Elite Wrestling in the future.

“I think he’s an amazing talent. I’m pretty good friends with him, I’ve stayed in regular contact with him since I’ve left in 2019. I think the world of him, he’s an amazing talent and I know he has an amazing amount of drive and ambition. My guess, what I’ve come to know of him, suggests to me that if anything, he will be even more motivated and inspired than he was two days ago. I would not be shocked at all, based on his own desire, ambition, and abilities, to see him in AEW," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T: Fightful]

Eric Bischoff on Mustafa Ali wanting to prove WWE wrong

Eric Bischoff believes that Mustafa Ali is likely disappointed with how his tenure in the WWE came to an end and could be determined to prove the company wrong.

On his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff noted that Ali was always trying to find a better way to present his character and was frustrated with himself to a degree because he couldn't make it work. However, the 68-year-old added that Ali's disappointment could fuel him moving forward.

"So I think if there’s frustration, there may have been a time along the way — I don’t know this, he never expressed it to me, when he may have been thinking about leaving. I’m sure he’s very disappointed at this point. I think that disappointment will evolve into intensity and determination to prove that WWE made a bad choice," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Mustafa Ali joined the promotion in 2016 and had a very bizarre career as a superstar. His in-ring talent was phenomenal, but the veteran never captured a championship during his time in WWE. It will be fascinating to see what is next for Ali, and everyone else that was released yesterday.

Do you think Mustafa Ali has the potential to be a star in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

