28-year old to challenge Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy following Mustafa Ali's WWE release? Exploring major swerve

On Thursday, the news of Mustafa Ali's release hit the WWE Universe with a storm of sadness and shock. This reaction was completely genuine as apart from being a talented and dedicated wrestler, Ali was also scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy on September 30, 2023.

However, with this realization now, Ali's match with Dominik will obviously be canceled. This cancelation has led to several speculations about who Dominik Mysterio will face at NXT No Mercy. While The Judgment Day member will have several superstars eyeing to fight for his title, a 28-year-old NXT Superstar could be a possibility.

The superstar in question is Dragon Lee. Given Lee and Mysterio are set to face each other on RAW next week, WWE could potentially increase the length of their feud and book a match at NXT No Mercy. Previously, matches between the duo have been well-appreciated by the fans.

Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee have competed against each other inside the ring on two occasions. While Dominik successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Lee in their first outing, the latter got his revenge when he and Lyra Valkyria beat Dominik and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match on NXT.

WWE's plans for Mustafa Ali before his release have been revealed

When Mustafa Ali tweeted that he was no longer with WWE, many fans and superstars expressed their shock. On Thursday, Ali became a part of several superstars who were let go by WWE. However, before his release, the Stamford-based promotion had big plans for Mustafa Ali.

As per reports, Ali was set to appear on RAW to continue his feud with Dominik Mysterio. This week on NXT, Ali was seen backstage as he expressed disappointment about Dragon Lee facing Dominik on RAW.

As of now, there is no clarity on how Ali's release will affect the plans for the match between Dominik and Lee. However, the following is what we know courtesy of Mike Johnson from PWInsider:

"PWinsider.com has reached out to WWE to confirm the accuracy of the tweet. Ali was slated to appear on this Monday's RAW to continue his current storyline with Mysterio. More as we confirm."

While it would be interesting to see how WWE continues with the match between Dominik and Lee on RAW, it will also be worth keeping an eye on Mustafa Ali's career ahead. Many wrestling fans believe that Ali will be seen in AEW soon.

What do you think of Mustafa Ali's release from WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

