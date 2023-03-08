Who is Dragon Lee? Know all about WWE's newest superstar

In December 2022, Dragon Lee announced he was WWE bound in a move that shocked the wrestling world to its core. Lee seemed like an easy AEW pick-up, and moments before his announcement won the AAA Tag Team Championship with Dralistico. Unfortunately for Tony Khan, the megastar was taken up by Triple H and WWE.

Since then, WWE fans have been waiting for the moment when El Niño Maravilla will make his debut on Tuesday nights. NXT New Year's Evil, Royal Rumble, and NXT Vengeance Day all passed without a word regarding Lee. Reportedly, Lee's debut was delayed thanks to visa issues. Thankfully, that seems to have been resolved.

At NXT Roadblock, fans finally got their eyes on one of the brand's brightest prospects.

Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers faced Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher at the event. Prior to the match, though, cameras focused on the masked superstar known as Dragon Lee sitting in the crowd.

Much like many of NXT's biggest signings in the past, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion was spotted wearing a nice suit in the front row.

Who is WWE's Dragon Lee?

Dragon Lee began his career in 2013, working with CMLL for seven years. Lee would capture both the CMLL World Lightweight and Welterweight Championships during his time there.

Lee would then branch out to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor, winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title as well as ROH's TV and Tag Team Titles. In 2021, PWI ranked him at number 41 in the PWI 500. Lee battled Bandido, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Kenny Omega, and more during his short but impressive career.

Months before signing with WWE, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and Rush to battle The Elite in a stellar six-man on AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Dragon Lee just launched himself at Kenny Omega and they topple into the crowd! Dragon Lee just launched himself at Kenny Omega and they topple into the crowd! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! 😱😱😱 Dragon Lee just launched himself at Kenny Omega and they topple into the crowd! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/SdI73qlnJD

At just 27 years of age, Lee is one of the brightest prospects for NXT. It shouldn't take long to see him challenging for the North American Title or Bron Breakker's NXT Championship.

