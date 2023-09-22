Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Dana Brooke and every other WWE Superstar released today: What we know so far

WWE has laid off many superstars today following the company's merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings.

The departures began earlier this week, with over 100 employees being relieved of their duties following the merger being made official on September 12th. Today, the budget cuts continued, and the company released many superstars from the main roster and NXT.

One of the major names let go by the company today was Dolph Ziggler. The 43-year-old joined WWE in 2004 and had a remarkable 19-year run with the company. The two-time World Heavyweight Champion is a phenomenal talent in the ring and could have many options if he wants to continue his wrestling career.

Mustafa Ali was also released from the company today. The 37-year-old signed in 2016 and never captured a championship during his tenure. Below is the full list of superstars that have been released today so far:

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Rick Boogs

Elias

Aliyah

Riddick Moss

Top Dolla

Shelton Benjamin

Emma

MACE

Mansoor

Shanky

Quincy Elliott

Daniel McArthur

Commander Azeez (Dabba-Kato)

Yulisa Leon

Bryson Montana

Dana Brooke

WWE legend John Cena praises Dolph Ziggler following his release

John Cena sent Dolph Ziggler a message today on social media after his surprising release.

Cena recently returned to the company during the writers' strike in Hollywood. The 46-year-old appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect this past Friday night on SmackDown. The Bloodline got involved in the segment, and Solo Sikoa attacked John Cena. AJ Styles rushed the ring to make the save, and Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso retreated as the babyfaces stood tall to end the show.

Earlier today, Cena took to social media to show respect for Dolph Ziggler's incredible career as a superstar. He shared that The Showoff had competed in 1,554 matches and noted that he respects the veteran.

"One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. n@HEELZiggler #Respect," wrote John Cena.

WWE has undergone many changes as of late as the company enters a new era. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the talent that was released today and if they will get an opportunity to perform elsewhere.

