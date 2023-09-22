New backstage details on Dolph Ziggler and Aliyah's releases from WWE

On Thursday, WWE unfortunately released a number of main roster superstars. This included former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, and former Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah. We're now getting new backstage details on the duo's departure from the company.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. EST, the first of several superstars were revealed to be released from their contracts. This is the first wave of talent cuts since WWE's merger with Endeavor and the formation of TKO. It had been originally reported that while lay-offs were expected, no talent would be included.

In a new report from Fightful Select, the outlet dived into the releases of both Dolph Ziggler and Aliyah, revealing that both releases were far from a complete surprise.

According to Fightful, Dolph Ziggler's most recent contract was set to extend into Summer 2024. However, The Show-Off had prepared for an exit from WWE a while ago, with the former champion only staying after being convinced to do so. Ziggler's last official match for the company took place in May, with him and JD McDonagh fighting to a double count-out draw.

Aliyah on the other hand hadn't been seen on TV in over a year, with her last bout taking place in September of 2022. That night she would lose her WWE Women's Championship to Damage CTRL.

According to Fightful Select's reporting, Aliyah was "expected" to be on a release list at some point. The 28-year-old star was said to be "rarely" brought to television tapings and was not factored into any creative plans.

Along with being a former Women's Tag Team Champion, Aliyah also holds the record for the fastest victory in company history, defeating Natalya on an episode of SmackDown in just 3.17 seconds.

WWE legend John Cena gave a touching tribute to Dolph Ziggler following his release from the company

16-time World Champion John Cena took time to give a heartfelt message following the news that Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE. Ziggler and Cena competed in dozens of matches against one another over the years, and the two always seemed to have a ton of respect for one another.

Taking to Twitter (X), Cena noted the number of overall matches Ziggler participated in over his nearly 20-year career with Vince McMahon's promotion, with a staggering 1,554 matches to his name.

