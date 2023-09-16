Major names depart WWE as part of budget cuts - Reports

WWE has reportedly made many changes behind the scenes following the merger with UFC. As a result, several names backstage in the company have seemingly been let go.

Earlier this week, the merger between WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, became official. The new entertainment company will be called TKO Holdings Group and represent an exciting new chapter for the company.

However, CEO Nick Khan warned employees that there would be cuts, and he kept true to his word today. Jamie Horowitz served as the company's EVP of Developmental and Digital before being let go during the latest budget cuts. Before joining WWE, Horowitz had experience working for ESPN, DAZN, and Fox. Catherine Newman was fired today, only fifteen months after becoming Chief Marketing Officer for the company.

Dana Warrior, the wife of Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, also departed the company today as part of the budget cuts. She spent years working for the company following her husband's passing in 2014.

Amanda Bloom joined the company in 2015 and served as the company's Director of Enterprise Data and Governance until her departure today. PWInsider has reported that today's layoffs are complete, and over 100 employees were let go in total. There were reportedly no superstars released during today's budget cuts.

Nick Khan comments on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE

WWE President Nick Khan recently commented on CM Punk possibly returning to the company.

CM Punk's time with All Elite Wrestling came to an end on September 2. AEW parted ways with the star after yet another backstage incident at All In on August 27. Punk reportedly got into an altercation with Jack Perry backstage just before the show began, and it left AEW President Tony Khan with no choice but to release the Second City Saint.

ESPN's Mark Raimondi spoke with Nick Khan this week and asked him about Punk possibly returning to the company. Khan praised the former superstar for trying to have a UFC career back in the day and claimed that the company only has respect for him.

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best," said Nick Khan.

The landscape of the industry has completely changed following the creation of TKO Holdings Group. It will be interesting to see the additional changes made to the WWE product and if there will be any crossover with UFC stars moving forward.

