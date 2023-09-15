Multiple big names released from WWE following Endeavor acquisition - Reports

UFC and WWE officially completed their merger on Tuesday, September 12 following the Vince McMahon company's acquisition by Endeavor earlier this year. The historic deal has resulted in several backstage staff being laid off.

Earlier today, it was reported that Executive Vice President of Global Content Jamie Horowitz had been let go by the company. The news came a few hours after it was revealed that WWE CFO and President Franck Riddick III would be leaving the company at the end of this month.

In an update by PWInsider, it was noted that Catherine Newman, the Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing, has been laid off. The news source later added that Amanda Bloom, who held the post of WWE's Director of Enterprise Master Data & Governance, is the latest addition to the list of departed names from the company as part of the post-Endeavor acquisition layoffs.

While no wrestling star has been released as of this writing, a recent report hinted at the main roster and NXT talent getting released in the coming days. The news has left fans concerned about the future of their favorite stars with the global juggernaut.

