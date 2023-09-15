46-year-old surprisingly departs WWE as part of post-merger budget cuts – Reports

WWE's merger with Endeavor was made official this week and it seems that there are many cuts that will be made now that the deal has been finalized.

Earlier today, it was reported by PWInsider that the first executive director to depart as a result of the post-merge layoffs is Jamie Horowitz. The 46-year-old joined the WWE back in 2021, coming over from DAZN and held the role of Executive Vice President of Global Content.

It was noted as part of the report by PWInsider that he was brought into the company by Nick Khan and his departure came as something of a surprise backstage.

Expand Tweet

Horowitz has quite the resume having worked with FOX and WWE in the past, and was even named as one of the "Forty under 40" by Sports Business Journal back in 2016, when he was just 39 years old.

At the time, he was the president of Fox Sports International Network and he also worked alongside ESPN.

The current cuts backstage are something that was outlined by the TKO Group following the merger and Horowitz is now the second departure that has been made public following Frank Riddick earlier this week.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.