4 released WWE stars who have undeniable AEW connections

WWE recently let go of a bunch of superstars. The Stamford-based promotion released a number of popular stars from its roster, including several stars from NXT.

The Triple H-led creative regime parted ways with top main roster talents like Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai as well, who had been significant contributors to the company's weekly programming. Speculations have begun regarding the next move of all the released WWE talents, with many fans wondering which of these names would end up in AEW.

Interestingly, few of the talents let go by WWE in the recent budget cuts already have a slight link to the Jacksonville-based promotion. In this article, let's look at four released WWE talents who have an undeniable connection to All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Braun Strowman could carry on the legacy of Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee was a highly influential figure in AEW. After years of underutilization in WWE, the former leader of The Dark Order created an instant impact upon his arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020.

During his short run in AEW, Lee was able to deliver incredible performances against Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley. Prior to his untimely demise in December 2020, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was able to get his hands on the TNT Championship.

Brodie Lee's name will forever remain attached to the legacy of All Elite Wrestling. AEW could attempt to continue the vision of The Exalted One by bringing in another former Wyatt Family member to the company.

Tony Khan could acquire the services of Braun Strowman, who was recently let go by WWE. The Monster Among Men had a personal connection with Brodie Lee, and he could be the one to take The Dark Order into a new era.

Strowman is significantly popular in the pro wrestling market, and he could turn out to be a valuable draw for AEW. If given a consistent push, the former WWE Universal Champion could make the faction formerly led by Brodie Lee relevant yet again.

#3. Shayna Baszler could reunite with a former ally after her WWE release

Shayna Baszler was a force to be reckoned with in NXT. Unfortunately, The Queen of Spades could not recreate her previous success on the main roster.

The former NXT Women's Champion was one of the marquee names that was released from WWE in the recent budget cuts. Now that she is a free agent, Baszler could attempt to revive her pro wrestling career elsewhere.

Shayna Baszler could be a valuable addition to the AEW women's division. The 44-year-old star is a well-known entity, and she could help build the next crop of women's wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling.

Shayna Baszler already has an intriguing storyline direction that she could explore in All Elite Wrestling. The Queen of Spades could reunite with Marina Shafir, who was part of the MMA Four Horsewomen with Baszler, alongside Ronda Rousey and Jessamyn Duke.

Considering her hard-hitting combat style, Baszler could also be a perfect fit for The Death Riders if she joins AEW.

#2. Gigi Dolin has been a part of AEW before

Gigi Dolin was one of the most popular stars in the NXT women's division. While she couldn't win any singles titles, Dolin did get her hands on the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Dolin is widely known for her time in Toxic Attraction, a group that also comprised Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. After honing her craft in the Black & Gold brand for four years, the 27-year-old star was handed her release from WWE in the recent budget cuts.

Interestingly, Gigi Dolin had already wrestled in AEW under the name of Priscilla Kelly before she arrived in WWE. At All Out 2019, Dolin made a surprise appearance in the Casino Battle Royale but failed to win the contest.

The former Toxic Attraction star was also featured on Dynamite in January 2020, where she lost to Britt Baker. It would be intriguing to see if Dolin would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after her release or if she would test her fortunes in other promotions like TNA Wrestling.

#1. Cora Jade wrestled as Elayna Black in AEW

Cora Jade was arguably the most shocking name to be let go by WWE in the recent budget cuts. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was a cornerstone of the brand's women's division, with many fans expecting her to get drafted to the main roster soon.

While she did have recurring injury struggles, Cora Jade had accumulated a significant fanbase in WWE. Before joining the Stamford-based promotion, Jade honed her skills on the independent circuit.

The Sorceress of Sin also made a few appearances in AEW as Elayna Black prior to her WWE debut. In October 2020, Jade made her AEW Dark debut against Red Velvet in a losing effort.

A few weeks later, Cora Jade competed in a tag team match on AEW Dark, which saw her go up against Brandi Rhodes.

The 24-year-old star showed great potential during her four-year-long stint in the Stamford-based promotion, and it wouldn't be surprising if Tony Khan called her back for another run in All Elite Wrestling.

