4 Shocking returns that can happen at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW is gearing up to produce its major event, Double or Nothing, which launched them into professional wrestling in 2019. The event will take place on Sunday, May 25, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and is expected to be a blockbuster like each year.

Ad

The show has announced top AEW stars for the match card, like Kazuchika Okada, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and more. Furthermore, it will feature the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for the Men's and Women's divisions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the anticipation continues to build for the event, Tony Khan can create major moments by bringing back top names. Here are the four AEW stars that can make a shocking return at Double or Nothing.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

#4. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston has been out of action since suffering a leg injury, fracturing his tibia and tearing his meniscus and ACL at the NJPW Resurgence event last year. The Mad King has been spotted rehabbing for months, and there was a huge reaction recently on social media where fans hoped to see his return at Double or Nothing.

Ad

Should he be cleared for return, Kingston can make his presence felt in the Anarchy in the Arena match. This could lead to a moment with his former ally, Jon Moxley, while also having an altercation with his rival, Gabe Kidd.

#3. Britt Baker

AEW original Britt Baker's last match took place on an episode of Dynamite last November. Major speculations have been made regarding Baker's rumored exit from Tony Khan's company, but nothing has been confirmed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid the drama that has unfolded, should The Doctor be able to patch things up with All Elite Wrestling, she could make her shocking return at Double or Nothing. Interestingly, she did the same at last year's Forbidden Door event and has a chance to repeat history at one of AEW's major events.

#2. Cope

Cope was betrayed by his real-life friends and allies, FTR, back at the AEW Dynasty event. Following their loss in a trios match, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler launched a major beatdown on The Rated-R Superstar, and he has not been seen on television since that night.

Ad

The former WWE Champion might have recuperated from that attack in his absence and make a massive comeback at the Double or Nothing event. Cope could return after FTR's bout with Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia to begin their feud, which would be a spectacular storyline.

#1. Darby Allin

Darby Allin recently accomplished one of the greatest accolades in the world by climbing to the top of Mount Everest. He took a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling to embark on this expedition, and following his success, he garnered major attention beyond the wrestling world.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan can capitalize on Darby Allin's incredible feat by bringing him back at AEW Double or Nothing. This could be the start of his feud with former rival, Jon Moxley, and begin his pursuit of the top prize in the company, the AEW World Championship that he has been eyeing for years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More