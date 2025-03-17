4 signs that prove Jon Moxley's reign as AEW World Champion IS OVER

Jon Moxley is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars in AEW. Ever since he made his debut in the company all those years back, he has embraced his character and persona unlike any, and that is a testament to his character.

However, Mox has not had the best of times since he became the AEW World Champion after defeating Bryan Danielson last year. His in-ring style and promos have been painfully repetitive, and fans have also made their feelings known.

In this article, we will look at four signs that prove Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship reign is over.

#4. Emergence of new stars

Ever since Jon Moxley became the world champion, there have also been other stars that have taken on the spotlight and thrived under it. From Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland to Swerve Strickland and Ricochet, several stars are eager to make a name for themselves.

On top of that, unlike Moxley, they have shown an adaptability to change, and have shown that they can take the company forward for the foreseeable future. The stars could be given new opportunities and could be entrusted to take the company forward instead of the mantle falling on Moxley and Cope, who are veterans of the industry. A young star such as Darby Allin could be the face of the company for the next few years, with storylines and feuds revolving around him.

AEW could take a page out of WWE's book and build it similar to how Triple H has put Cody Rhodes as the centrepiece of the company.

#3. Tension among Death Riders

The Death Riders have been Jon Moxley’s closest allies. They have stuck with the former WWE star through thick and thin and have proved how loyal they can be.

However, of late, Moxley’s treatment of Wheeler Yuta has made it evident to the rest of the group that he does not care for them. They could see that they could be treated the same way one day, too, and that is why they may think of betraying Mox and going their separate ways.

#2. Time for AEW to shift focus

For the longest time, ever since Jon Moxley became the AEW World Champion, there has been one constant theme to the main events. That is, they have been very violent and have been filled with a lot of things that the fans might not want to see.

That style can only go so far, and that is being made evident in the way the fans have started to treat Moxley. Tony Khan will want to move away from that style and will want to push a babyface as the World Champion.

#1. Repetitive storytelling from Jon Moxley

Like his matches, Moxley’s promos and storytelling have been repetitive. His feuds with Bryan Danielson and Adam Copeland have showcased that problem, and fans are also noticing the same.

With a potential feud with Swerve Strickland on the horizon, Tony Khan might see that as a perfect opportunity to take the title away from Moxley and put it on someone else just for the sake of a new story.

