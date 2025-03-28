4 Signs Swerve Strickland will lose to Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty 2025

Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland will battle for the AEW World Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view. The Realest star became the number one contender for the title as he defeated Ricochet at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this month.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Swerve Strickland had a war of words with the One True King. The former said that Moxley is a shadow of what he used to be during AEW's initial years. Mox asked how long Strickland was willing to go to lead the Dynasty era. History might repeat itself at the pay-per-view as Swerve could win the world title at the event for the second time in a row.

However, things might not go his way at the blockbuster event. The reigning AEW World Champion has been dominant, and he is unlikely to take the pin at the event. Let's look at some of the signs AEW might have given us on the Road to Dynasty to imply Strickland might not win the gold.

#4. The Death Riders always show up to help Jon Moxley

The Death Riders have played a major part in every AEW World Championship match since the Puryevor of Violence held the world title. On the latest edition of Dynamite, when Jon and Swerve were in the middle of the ring, the soldiers of One True King surrounded the ring and threatened the Realest star.

This might be a foreshadowing to Swerve of what will go down at Dynasty pay-per-view.

#3. Swerve Strickland received a warning ahead of Dynasty

The former AEW World Champion and Hangman Page's rivalry will forever be inked in many fans' memories. The duo has inflicted every level of pain and is still ready to go after each other.

Recently, Hangman claimed that he wants to hold the AEW World Championship, primarily because he doesn't want Swerve to win it.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, the Cowboy and Swerve Strickland came face to face, and Page hinted that he might cost the challenger his match.

#2. Does a frustrated Cope cost Swerve Strickland?

The Rated-R Superstar has lost the chance to win the AEW World Championship twice. His defeats might have also affected his friendship with Dax Harwood. To make things right with FTR, the trio has challenged Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship at Dynasty.

At the pay-per-view, if Cope couldn't win the trios title, he might get frustrated and interfere in the main event. With the Death Riders standing by Jon Moxley, the former TNT Champion's interruption might cause Swerve Strickland to lose the title.

#1. Prince Nana could betray his client

Tensions were high before the Revolution pay-per-view as Ricochet stole Prince Nana's robe. The latter then gave an ultimatum to the Realest star. He told him their alliance had to be broken if Swerve didn't get the robe at Revolution. Fortunately, he protected Nana's legacy and returned it.

While things look good right now, Prince Nana could still be upset with the former AEW World Champion and betray him at Dynasty.

It will be interesting to see if Swerve beats the odds and becomes a two-time AEW World Champion.

