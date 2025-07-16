4 stars who could confront Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

At AEW All In, Hangman Adam Page dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy made The Purveyor of Violence tap out by wrapping a chain around his neck.

The violent Texas Death Match between Page and Moxley certainly lived up to the hype. The upcoming episode of Dynamite appears to be a very important one, as The Cowboy is set to officially begin his second world title reign.

Hangman Page will join forces with Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs to battle The Death Riders this Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has announced that The Hanger will also feature in a promo segment on Dynamite.

From a former friend to an arch-rival, The Hanger could be interrupted by some top stars during this segment. In this article, let's look at four stars who could confront Hangman Page during Dynamite.

#4. Hangman Page could be interrupted by Kenny Omega

At AEW All In, Kenny Omega lost to Kazuchika Okada in a brilliant encounter. Although he could not become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion, The Cleaner could set his sights on a different title following All In.

The Best Bout Machine could show up to congratulate Hangman Page during this week's Dynamite. Omega could remind Hangman about their rivalry from back in 2021, where they pushed each other to their limits.

In his quest to reclaim his throne, Kenny Omega could challenge The Anxious Millennial Cowboy for the AEW World Title. The Hanger could gladly accept Kenny's challenge, making his first title defense official.

The Hanger's first AEW World Title reign suffered from a lack of credible and intriguing challengers. If Page manages to defend his title against The Best Bout Machine successfully, it would be the perfect start to his second world title reign.

#3. MJF could confront Hangman Page

Hangman Page had a bitter rivalry with MJF earlier this year. The two stars had several heated verbal exchanges during this feud.

At Revolution 2025, Page defeated The Devil in a high-quality match. However, the issues between the two men might be far from over.

At All In: Texas, The Salt of the Earth won the Casino Gauntlet Match to earn himself a guaranteed world title shot. With The Hurt Syndicate by his side, the chances of MJF becoming the AEW World Champion in the future seem very high.

MJF could interrupt Hangman Page on this week's Dynamite to give The Cowboy a reality check. The Devil could threaten The Hanger, reminding him how he could end his second world championship reign at any moment.

It would be a wake-up call for Hangman Page, who would need to keep an eye on MJF going forward.

#2. Zack Sabre Jr. could appear on AEW Dynamite

The next pay-per-view on the AEW calendar will be Forbidden Door 2025. The annual event will witness stars from AEW going to war with stars from NJPW and other promotions.

The reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Zack Sabre Jr., could officially kick off the build for the cross-promotional pay-per-view on this week's Dynamite. The Technical Wizard could appear on the Wednesday night show to challenge Hangman Page to a singles match at Forbidden Door.

As the main babyface of All Elite Wrestling, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could instantly say yes to ZSJ's challenge. Considering the difference in their combat styles, a match between Hangman and Zack Sabre Jr. could turn out to be a classic.

The Submission Master would be eager to make a mark against Hangman after recently reclaiming his IWGP World Heavyweight Title. Meanwhile, The Hanger would be honoured to represent All Elite Wrestling against ZSJ at Forbidden Door.

#1. Swerve Strickland could have something to say to Hangman Page

At All In: Texas, Swerve Strickland played a major role in helping Hangman Page win the AEW World Title. The New Flavor neutralized the threat of The Young Bucks before handing over a steel chain to The Hanger.

Ultimately, the same chain came in handy for The Cowboy, who used it to make Jon Moxley tap out. In the post-show media scrum, Hangman showed his gratitude towards Swerve for helping him at All In.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could cut an emotional promo on this week's Dynamite, thanking every babyface that came to his rescue against The Death Riders. He could be interrupted by Swerve Strickland, who could come out to congratulate The Cowboy.

The Killshot could give Hangman his flowers for putting an end to The Death Riders' reign of terror. The Cowboy could also personally thank Swerve for coming to his aid at All In.

The segment could end with Swerve teasing about potentially challenging The Hanger for the AEW World Title down the line.

