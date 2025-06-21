4 stars Cope (fka Edge) could target upon his AEW return

Cope (fka Edge) is one of the most recognizable stars in AEW. Since he made his debut at the end of 2023, he has been nothing short of great, despite his problems with injuries.

He came back at the end of 2024 and sided with FTR to target Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. After what looked like a great union between the two parties, FTR turned on him, and the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler attacked him and put him on the shelf.

As a result of the assault, he has been away for the last two months, and it seems like enough time has gone by. The star could make a comeback any time soon, according to speculation. In the event he does indeed return, there are a host of names he can go after, and for all the right reasons.

In this article, we will take a look at four such stars that the WWE Hall of Famer Cope can target upon his return to AEW.

#4. and #3. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR)

Adam Copeland does not have many enemies in AEW, but if there is anyone who could take up that mantle, it is none other than former tag team champions FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler stabbed Cope in the back a few months back and unleashed such a brutal attack on him that he has not been seen since.

With all that in the rearview mirror, Edge would want nothing more than to get his revenge on his former tag team partners. Given the situation, it should not surprise anyone if he decides to go after FTR.

#2. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is a very interesting name in this list. Like Cope, he was away from AEW for the majority of last year, thanks to his battle with diverticulitis. He made his return to the wrestling ring earlier this year, and just three months back, he defeated Konosuke Takeshita to become the new International Champion.

He will be putting his International Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada in a title unifying match at All In next month. In the event he wins the match, Cope could target Omega and go after his title to hold yet another new title in the company.

#1. Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia has admirably taken Cope's side during his absence from AEW television. He has made it a point to teach FTR a lesson, and he has taken them on from time to time. The star even teamed up with Nigel McGuinness to take on the former tag champions at AEW Double or Nothing.

However, with Cope’s character in danger of becoming monotonous and boring, he could decide to go after Garcia, and in the process, turn heel. That would mean that he gets a new rival, which would be a breath of fresh air to his character.

