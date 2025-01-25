4 stars Nikki Bella can face if she chooses to debut in AEW instead of a WWE return

Both WWE and AEW have seen some remarkable female talents who have made history and paved the way for future generations to thrive. One of those top names is WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Nikki, alongside her sister Brie, came to prominence as The Bella Twins. The duo had successful in-ring careers and took it to the next level with multiple outside ventures such as reality shows, business ventures, podcasts, and other endeavors. During this time, the WWE Hall of Famers had a fallout with the company, which even led them to drop their iconic 'Bella' name.

However, as witnessed on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, Nikki Bella made her return to WWE after several years. Bella revealed that she is once again on good terms with the promotion and even teased a return to the ring. However, with Nikki dropping hints of an in-ring return, there is a possibility that AEW might make an offer to have the legendary star perform in its promotion. Should that be the case, here are the four names she can have a stellar showdown with.

#4. Mariah May

Mariah May has been reigning atop the AEW women's division as the Women's World Champion ever since she defeated Timeless Toni Storm at All In 2024. May has put down multiple opponents since that night and is on her way to becoming a top star in the wrestling world.

She could have a chance to elevate her fame to the next level with a possible encounter with Nikki Bella if the latter chooses to join All Elite Wrestling instead of WWE. Moreover, it will also be an opportunity for The Fearless One to throw hands with a representative of the new generation.

#3. Saraya

There has been a lot of history between Saraya and Nikki Bella dating back to their days in WWE. Both women have been involved in multiple singles and tag team encounters against each other, but things would be totally different if they were to meet inside an AEW ring.

Nikki Bella has not been inside the squared circle for years, while Saraya has grown to be a veteran of the wrestling world. The match would have a different magnitude in AEW and have all the makings of becoming an instant classic if it were to happen in the future.

#2. Toni Storm

Toni Storm came to prominence for her stint in All Elite Wrestling under her 'Timeless' gimmick, which even won her the prestige of the PWI Wrestler of the Year award among women's talents. Recently, she reverted back to her old persona and still commands the attention of the AEW fanbase.

This makes her a perfect choice to be one of Nikki Bella's top opponents if she chooses to return as an in-ring competitor in AEW. Bella squaring off against Storm would be a breath of fresh air in the women's division.

#1. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Much like Saraya, Mercedes Mone and Nikki Bella also shared the ring during their time in WWE. However, Mone has groomed herself into a megastar since that time and has become one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling business.

The current TBS Champion has always been open to new challenges. Therefore, a match between Nikki Bella and Mercedes Mone for the championship at a major event would be nothing short of a headliner match for the fans.

