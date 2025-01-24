Huge WWE name set to return to the ring after 2 years; Triple H reportedly involved in major decision ahead of the Royal Rumble

A recent report has shed light on a legendary WWE Superstar's possible return to the squared circle after two years. It is none other than the former Divas Champion and one-half of The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella.

The Triple H-led creative team had a stacked card for RAW's massive debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025. The company also brought back some legendary names, including John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan. However, the most talked about return was of Nikki Bella, who received a massive reception from the crowd when she was shown on camera and also drew major numbers for WWE's social media.

Since then, many people have believed that the legend might come back for another run in the Stamford-based promotion, as she last competed at the Royal Rumble in 2022.

According to a recent report by WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, Triple H was extremely happy to bring Nikki back to WWE TV. The report also mentioned that the Hall of Famer is expected to return at this year's Royal Rumble.

Following this massive update, a new report by TMZ noted that a source close to Nikki Bella revealed that the star was in talks for her return to the Stamford-based promotion's ring. The report also highlighted that the former Divas Champion had started training in case both parties came to an agreement.

Vince Russo believes Nikki Bella will return to WWE again

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed fans would get to see Nikki Bella again on the Stamford-based promotion's TV after she received a massive reception during her appearance on RAW's Netflix debut.

"I have a feeling, though, bro, I think we're gonna see, just because of what I saw on Netflix, I think we're gonna see Nikki Bella again," Russo said. "One thing you've gotta say is the women's division, we talk about it [problems] all the time, but they do got a lot of women on the sideline. They do got a lot of cards that they can play over the next year."

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Nikki Bella's potential return at this year's Royal Rumble.

