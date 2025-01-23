Triple H was reportedly very happy to bring a 41-year-old WWE Hall of Famer back on the RAW on Netflix premiere following a falling out in 2023. An in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble is also expected.

One of the names who returned on the RAW on Netflix premiere who went under the radar after a week was Nikki Bella. The tweet featuring Nikki Bella in the crowd on January 6th became WWE's most-liked social media post of 2025 up to that point, with 4.2 million views and 67,000 likes.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that Triple H was very happy to bring Nikki Bella back into the fold following their falling out with WWE in 2023. While Brie Garcia/Bella is unlikely to return to WWE as her husband Bryan Danielson is in AEW, Nikki Bella is expected to return at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Michin had kind words to say about Triple H when reflecting on a past moment

Expand Tweet

Michin fka Mia Yim is in her second run with WWE. She has The King of Kings to thank for getting her job back and subsequently succeeding in the current capacity that she is in.

Scott Fisherman put a post on Twitter - a throwback to nearly five years prior when Michin/Mia Yim was being informed by Triple H that she was being signed by WWE. The video above shows the surreal moment and Michin responded to the tweet by saying that both The Game and the fans have changed her life forever:

"The fans and him changed my life forever [blue heart emoji]," Michin wrote.

It certainly seems like she has found her place in the new era of WWE. While she hasn't become a Champion yet, she has certainly come close and appears to be one of the more reliable women's superstars who gets regular television time. Hopefully, she will have her time to shine like Chelsea Green.

If you use this exclusive, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio only on Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback